One day, a white lady decided that she was done with living in America and chose to relocate to Africa

She quit her job, her beautiful life there was cut short and she also sold her apartment to begin life afresh in a village

The village woman says she has no regrets about her action and that it was God who called her to do so

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An Oyinbo woman surprisingly gave up her life in the US to begin living with a man in a village in Kenya.

In a viral TikTok video, it was stated that the lady had a two-bedroom apartment in America but sold it off.

She said God called her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@harrygrow2

Source: UGC

She also quit her job there. According to the woman, God actually instructed her to relocate to Africa.

She eventually tied the knot with the man and has kids for him. The woman is happily living in the village and enjoying life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her story has sparked a debate on social media as people marvelled over her relocation decision.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

lindazangi1 said:

"In Africa there are bills too my sister. It's only the village setup has no bills, come to the city and see for yourself."

Allan said:

"In Africa we don't have stress as long as we love each other that's enough."

Anunnaki Goddess said:

"I would never leave my comfortable home for no man don’t see a man that I would love that much."

holabonita31 said:

"Why is this woman living my dream? I want to find the love of my life and live a simple life too."

Gypsy said:

"But somehow she makes money off tiktok. This is one story that is just complex to understand."

DIMoloi said:

"Makoti we welcome you get used to our lifestyle you will learn from us and us from you much love all the best."

Oyinbo woman sweeps hubby's compound in Enugu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo woman had gushed over her Nigerian husband as she swept his compound in Enugu.

While sharing the video, she said it was really easy for her to adapt because she was well-trained to do house chores.

According to the beautiful woman who nicknamed herself "real housewife of Nigeria", she has enjoyed every bit of her stay in Nigeria.

She also disclosed that her husband hails from Enugu state and has been a wonderful companion to her ever since they tied the knot.

Source: Legit.ng