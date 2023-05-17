A beautiful lady with a body shape many admired online showed off her dance steps to Elon Musk Boys track

Women who commented on her video said they wished they could dance as much as she did in her video

Many social media users said she danced well and should teach others how she pulled her moves off

A curvy Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she danced to a trending Elon Musk Boys song.

Dressed in a crop top, the lady displayed very fast legwork. She also asked people to rate her dance moves.

The lady, gifted with curves, danced with so much energy. Photo source: @im_christabel

Source: TikTok

Lady dances to Elon Musk Boys

Towards the end of the video, the lady (@im_christabel) turned and shook her waist. Some wanted to know how tall the lady was.

Men in the comment section wished her dance video had been extended a bit longer. Ladies praised her body shape.

Watch her clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jui6993 said:

"Your energy is remarkable."

adrianrexyvkz msaid:

"You killed it mehn."

Sunray msaid:

"Ppl like this dey make dancing dey sweet you."

C said:

"I'm following you become this video..... I'm also going to learn how to dance because of this."

Maazamaaza msaid:

"God Dey create shaa."

MISS LOLOO said:

"That Pam Pam Pam with the nyashhhh carried meee oooo chaiiii."

Micky-more said:

"Elon musk girl I see you."

Oluwa_Seun said:

"Me patiently waiting for her to turn ND do d last dance moves."

Mimi kings said:

"How person go get everything na."

bankys_apparels said:

"See what my mates are doing I can’t even dance."

Oluwafifehanmi said:

"You ate it without crumbs."

igbonwelunduchidi said:

"Where una dey see this kind energy sef?"

