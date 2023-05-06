A young Nigerian with cool moves got many people's attention when she moved her body despite her size to a song

With confidence, the lady got TikTokers entertained with her facial expression before shaking her waist

Female social media users in her comment section said she should be grateful for the "perfect" physique she has

A young Nigerian lady, @arikegold857, got many people's attention when she danced with great energy to a Tee Dollar's sound.

Dressed in a cropped top and tight-fitting skirt, the lady moved her body well despite her size. Many people praised her flexibility.

Ladies praised her beautiful body shape. Photo source: @arikegold857

Pretty lady danced

As she danced, the lady accompanied her performance with cool facial expressions. A scarf tied around her head gave her a confident look.

Some people in her video's comment section wondered where she got the energy to dance in such a way.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QueenNafeey said:

"Una go get better shape , but una go Dey dance like local girls."

EmperoR Gadget said:

"This lady go don take something before hin de do all this freestyle. The way hin face de be ehn."

Obofounz1 said:

"Anty you don big pass this level nah."

Temmytee said:

"Wait the wall push u back."

yasin101 said:

"To be honest you suppose done leave trenches."

Jonathan said:

"Na only carry that load sis."

Qween Esther said:

"Pipo get shape for this world ooh."

BIG LAKE said:

"You fit fine make you get nice shape make you no still get level lol."

user91531670961915 said:

Aunty arike na the school way then send you go be this."

roselineprecious said:

"Too much energy."

amaka927 said:

"She's beautiful with super energy, I like her."

joereign001 said:

"I swear I am eating when I encounter this video and I stop what am chewing."

bIG MBb said:

"Someone need to take care of this girl."

Source: Legit.ng