A pregnant bride tried hard to make her groom strike a better pose during their couple's photo session

The bride never minded her lover's consciousness as she moved around him with her protruding belly

People who saw how shy the groom was wondered if he went into the marriage because of the lady's pregnancy

A short video has captured the moment a bride too excited for a photo pose than her groom. The woman tried to make him look well as she adjusted his clothes.

The groom had both an expression of shyness and indifference on his face. The man was also very careful about the bride's baby bump.

The lady pouted during their photo session to show how very happy she was bout the wedding celebration.

People who saw their video on TikTok had mixed reactions as some wondered if the man went into the marriage because of the pregnancy.

Watch their clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

euphorialo said:

"Na belle cause the marriage."

Brain Osha said:

"Na this girl marry Idan no be Idan marry her congrats anyway."

HHh said:

"D guy resemble Dablix Osha."

Dammie Smallz said:

"Congratulations dear whether force or no force, it’s forever and safe delivery too dear."

KAZY LEE said:

"I Dey see some people wey no know the father of their pikin comments lol pained."

ibironke 028 said:

"God bless the union momma nd safe delivery."

@oluwadamilola said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur blessings."

Ade_ said:

"Belle or no belle .. atleast someone got her .. who go dey for you if you get belle too."

Hyela Samdi said:

"They look happy, congratulations dear and safe delivery."

Godsgift said:

"Person wey I wish to do this one wit don craze go."

Shuggar pearl said:

"This man is just shy bad belle."

Bamike said:

"Some guys are like that,they are always shy,so they act nonchalant but deep down they are happy.Congratulations darling."

