An award-winning Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, a.k.a Hilda Baci wants to break a Guinness world record

The determined lady is on her way to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by a person

A video showed the touching moment the lady rushed out of the kitchen after she was given 30 minutes to rest her head

A hardworking chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci has promised to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by a human being.

Hilda had announced her determination to cook for four days and four nights to break the 87 hours, 45 minutes, set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.

Hilda Baci gets 30 minutes break from cooking Photo credit: @mezieblogng

Source: TikTok

According to Hilda, achieving this feat would make her five-year-long dream a reality, as she had always desired to break a world record.

The event started on May 11th at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, and currently, Hilda has cooled for over 60 hours.

A touching video shared by @mezieblogng on TikTok showed the moment she rushed out of the kitchen to rest inside a van after getting 30 minutes break from cooking.

Social media reactions

@oma.wildflower said:

"I love the way we Nigerians sabi protect and support our own. I'm a proud Nigerian."

@abbyjoel_01 stated:

"After this cooking she won’t go close to kitchen for 1 year straight cos Omo this stress no be here."

@netflixkindofmovie wrote:

"How did she have the strength to still run? God pls give her more strength."

@sylviatamale said:

"Want to watch but my heart and eyes are betraying me. Go girl go girl."

@oyebode_tunde said:

"I don't even know what to say. It's a big risk and dream achieved. Not to sleep and standing throughout, but varieties provided. Aaaah."

@user4340784014399 reacted:

"I’m crying right now. It’s soooo emotional can still remember when i was cooking noodles nd i fainted."

@ana_cheryl.125 added:

"If she wins or not I'm still proud of her she needs all the support and rests she can get."

Watch the video below:

Lady breaks record in Nigerian university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Halima Yayajo, has made a great achievement in Gombe State University, packing a total of nine awards to herself.

A Facebook user, Fadilat Idris, claimed the lady broke a record in the university as she attached some of the plaques that were given to her. Halima, among many feats, emerged as the best student in medical biochemistry, histopathology, community medicine, clinical pharmacology, and anaesthesia.

As if that was not enough, the lady was honoured as the overall best medical student. One of the photos shared on the platform showed the lady in her graduation gown.

Source: Legit.ng