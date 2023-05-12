A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who joined her husband abroad has melted hearts on social media

The happy lady and her husband were married for one week before he left for the United Kingdom

After months apart, she was able to get a visa and then travelled with several foodstuffs to join him abroad

Long-distance relationships are never easy as it usually takes an emotional toll on the couple.

This beautiful couple was married for just one week before the groom travelled to the United Kingdom leaving the bride back home in Nigeria.

Lady relocates to UK with indomie Photo credit: @rukkychants

Source: TikTok

She didn't just sit around and wait, she decided to find a way to join her husband overseas.

In the video shared via her TikTok account @rukkychants, she captured every step from the day he left to the day she arrived at his destination a few months later.

After he journeyed overseas, she went to process her visa and it was completed and approved.

The happy woman prepared for the journey by buying a few items she was going to take with her including foodstuffs.

On the day of her trip, she became emotional on the plane with the realisation that she was beginning a new life. She finally arrived at her destination in Manchester and was picked up by her husband. It was an emotional and happy reunion.

Social media reactions

@Deatin33 said:

"Indomie and spaghetti? Hahaha."

@Adetutu commented:

"The part she said she was about to start a new life got me."

@FavourNengi22 said:

"Is someone cutting onions?"

@MISS JMK X commented:

"Congratulations."

@Alaga Omolayinke wrote:

"My love. Stay safe and continue to be a good wife."

@angelaaa asked:

"Is it always useful to take all these foodstuffs when u can find it there."

@user Winny commented:

"Congratulations sis."

@mumcyiremiposi said:

"Soon am doing dis by Allah's grace and congratulations."

@Issa Rahamat commented:

"So sweet."

@olajumokeogunsola4 wrote:

"Congratulations babes."

@user7374128835568 wrote:

"Pls b a good wife there. don't make bad company, dont ever think you and your husband is equal, always love and respect him. your marriage is bless Amen."

@Miss Pinky commented:

"Congratulations mine soon Inshar Allah."

@Jossywhyte commented:

"I miss that Teddy."

@Eniola/ beauty and business wrote:

"This made me cry. Tears of joy."

@Coin commented:

"Congratulations."

@user1812457059079 said:

"I am happy for you sis

"May Allah ease my affairs also."

@vivianbotchway2220 said:

"I tap into this beautiful blessings in Jesus name."

Watch the video below:

Man relocates his wife and kid to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Thelma has elicited reactions after she announced relocating to the United Kingdom. The married woman moved with her kid to join her husband, who appeared to be based overseas.

She shared a TikTok clip capturing her relocation journey. They got to the Murtala Muhammed International airport and flew to the UK. She flaunted their meal en route to the UK and wads of foreign currencies. An excited Thelma also appreciated God and her husband for the successful relocation. She also showcased her fine baby.

Thelma wrote: "I’m so grateful to God and my lovely husband." Social media users celebrated along with the woman and shared kind thoughts. Some other persons wished to have the same kind of blessing.

Source: Legit.ng