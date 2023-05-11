A video of a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) female member juggling football effortlessly has gone viral on TikTok

A female member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has become an internet sensation after a video of her juggling a football with ease went viral on TikTok.

The young lady, whose name and state of deployment are not disclosed, was posted to teach at a school as part of her mandatory one-year service to the nation

Lady juggles football effortlessly. Photo credit: @d_gifted2468 Source: TikTok

Skillfull juggling

In the video, she can be seen wearing her NYSC uniform and a pair of sneakers, while skillfully juggling a ball with her feet, knees and head.

The students around her cheered and clapped as they watched her impressive display of talent.

The video, which was uploaded by a TikTok user with the handle @d_gifted2468, has garnered thousands of views and likes as of the time of writing this report.

Many commenters praised the lady for her football skills and expressed their admiration and appreciation.

Some also encouraged her to pursue a career in football, saying that she has the potential to play for the national team or a foreign club.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KingDavld said:

"So you left super falcons to come and do NYSC abi? oya finish and go back falconscamp."

@AdebanjoMlchael said:

"After you serve your father's land finish just Dey go stadium jeje."

@delakesin07 wrote:

"followed becus u Sabi ball."

@Damola Pereyra commented:

"I be man , i no fit do 20."

@JoshBabadudu:

"I no come know when me too start to dey do dis. Clap. l even lost count."

@ekeminlben225:

"hmmmmm... interesting. even me i can't."

@MIke B4546

"They are the only Joy I had in teaching."

Talented lady on flowing gown juggles leaves like ball

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman with immense football talent has displayed that in a TikTok video making rounds.

In the viral motion picture, the girl appeared to be juggling leaves like it was a ball which indicated that she could do more with rounded leather ball if she could get one.

Wearing a flowing gown, the lady dazzled with her skills, showing that not wearing short and comfortable clothe like most footballers could not limit her skills.

Source: Legit.ng