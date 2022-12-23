Three Nigerian kids, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie have recently made Nigerians proud after bagging the world Guinness record

In a video posted by World Guinness Record, the kids had the most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles

The kids' feat has gained international attention as many people on social praised and rejoiced with them

Three Nigerian kids named, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie have been widely celebrated on social media after setting a World Guinness record.

In a video posted on Instagram by the @guinnessworldrecord which has since gone viral, the kids were said to have 129 which is the most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person.

Three Nigerian kids bags World Guinness Record /Credit:@guinnessworldrecord

Source: Instagram

"Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person ⚽️129 by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie." Guinness world Record said on Instagram

Nigerians Celebrate them

The kid's feat has attracted a lot of attention on social media as many Nigerians online showered praises on them for their amazing skills.

The video has gathered more than 12,000 likes and 200 comments as of the time of writing this report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react:

@cjfreestylar said:

"Absolutely amazing all the way."

@dimelo_cvrlos said:

"Not hating at all i wish i can do this but Who thinks of these records bruh".

@lipebastos1993 said:

"Seems like theres glue in the sole. "

@frankobi1981 said:

"Congratulations my Nigerian brothers❤️❤️❤️."

@adeyanju_abidemi said:

"You are all amazing.... Congratulations."

@danieno_ said:

"I love this…keep making us proud"

@davilow4 said:

"Nigeria to the world."

@nehue_abduch said:

"okay good showcasing yourself will be much more better."

