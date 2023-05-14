A 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Ejikeme Joy, emerged as the best in UMTE 2023 with 362 and won N3m scholarship

Another 15-year-old, Adeoba Adedayo James, showed he is one of the shinning stars in Nigeria as he had 340

Victoria Olisa, another smart Nigerian, had 330 in her UTME, scoring very high in the chosen four subjects she sat for

UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination), also popularly known as the JAMB exam, is significant to every Nigerian student seeking to gain admission into a tertiary institution. This year's edition of the exams had students celebrating their high scores.

Out of the thousands that sat for the UTME 2023, the performances of a few students could not be ignored. They smashed the glass ceiling to achieve a rare success.

The smart students were praised online for their achievements. Photo source: @innosonvehicles, Facebook/Pius Ike

Source: Instagram

In this listicle, Legit.ng will be looking at the stories of Adebola Adedayo James, Victoria, and Ejikeme Joy. What amazed many most was that all of them were teenagers.

1. Adeoba Adedayo James

A 15-year-old Nigerian student surprised many with UTME exam score of 340. To score that high, the young man had to score 93 in mathematics and 90 in physics. He had 96 and 61 in chemistry and English language, respectively.

The boy said he practised many past questions.

Source: Original

Adedayo said that during his preparation, he had to read mostly at midnight. To motivate himself, he also watched the interviews of those who had performed well during the examinations.

2. Ejikeme Joy

Joy got many people praising her when she emerged as the best overall student in the 2023 edition of UTME with a score of 362.

The girl got a N3m scholarship from Innoson Vehicles. Photo source: @innosonvehicles

Source: Twitter

She scored 98% in English Language, 89 in Physics, 94% in Biology and 81% in Chemistry to clinch the revered sport. Days after her sterling performance, Innoson Motors gave Joy a N3m scholarship.

3. Victoria Olisa

Another young Nigerian performed well at the just concluded UTME exam. Many rejoiced with her when her results surfaced on Facebook.

Many people tapped into the student's blessing. Photo source: Pius Ike

Source: Facebook

As shared by a Facebook user, Pius Ike, she scored 86 in Biology and Chemistry. For Physics and English, she scored 88 and 70, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng