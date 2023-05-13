A hilarious drama ensued as a pastor tried to forcefully heal a mentally challenged woman in public

The determined pastor faced the woman squarely as he spoke inaudibly not minding the scene they created

As if in her right senses, the mad woman launched a verbal attack on the pastor, calling him all sorts of name

A mentally challenged woman verbally attacked a determined pastor trying to forcefully heal her.

The incident caught on camera and shared on TikTok reportedly happened in Oyigbo market in Lagos state.

She insulted the determined pastor. Photo Credit: @queenzibah_omoologo1

Source: TikTok

The pastor faced the woman and uttered words no one else while trying to restore her mental health. This apparently did not go down well with the woman as she blasted him.

She would appear to leave the scene but then returned to use cuss words on the pastor. She said he won't succeed and wished him suffering.

At some point, she tried to go physical with the pastor but he was unmoved and kept trying to deliver her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Jelow crizinzkyl said:

"People saying she’s not mad have no idea what it actually means to be mad."

Oluwatosin_4 said:

"Who noticed the woman quickly look at the person that said she’s not mad, people in this area needs to be careful."

Ebi said:

"The madness don transfer enter the pastor."

mhizvevas said:

"People saying she’s not mad are funny. You think all mad people can’t hold conversation?. Everyone reacts in a different way. Make I show you my aunt."

omotayokolade413 said:

"Oyingbo people should keep eyes on the woman o, she's just pretending ni o."

bluebell said:

"The woman is mad.... the spirit in her is just reacting... that pastor is working may d lord give him more gifts of the Spirit."

Keji said:

"You people no notice say the woman no mad but nah the pastor mad."

