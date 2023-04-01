The Lagos State government has denied rumours of abolishing all Eze Ndigbo titles in the state, calling them an "April fool" prank

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos State government has refuted reports circulating on social media that it has abolished all Eze Ndigbo titles in the state.

The reports were described as an "April fool" prank.

The clarification was made following the arrest of Eze Ndigbo, Ajao Estate, after he released a video calling for an invasion of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) into Lagos to protect Igbo properties.

IPOB has been designated as a terrorist group after being proscribed by a court.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, debunked the reports, stating that they were false and should be ignored "now", Vanguard reported.

Nigerians react

@ObinnaObianyido said on Twitter:

"They have no such power to ban cultural activities and associations."

@arinze_edib commented:

"They should abolish all of them, please. We don't see any benefit it adds to any genuine Igbo man. It's either it is for their personal gains or for the benefit of those that issue them the certificate.

"We don't need Eze outside Igbo land."

@Ndigbofirst said:

"Eze Ndigbo titles in Lagos are illegal and are not accepted in Igbo land."

