A video capturing the heartwarming moment a Nigerian lady in the diaspora reunited with her daughter is trending online

The young kid was so overjoyed to be received by her mum at the airport and broke into a funny dance

According to the excited woman, they have not set sights on each other for the past 100 days and it has been difficult

A Nigerian lady has finally reunited with her young daughter after being apart for 100 days.

The excited lady based in the UK took to TikTok to share a video showing how they reunited at an airport.

She reunited with her kid in an emotional video. Photo Credit: @hassanmariam2932

Source: TikTok

She said that delay was definitely not denial and that it was not easy for her without her princess. She appreciated God for the safe journey. She wrote:

"Delay but not denied Reunion with my daughter.

"100days without my princess is not easy Alhamdulillah for the safe journey."

In the clip, her daughter who is eight years of age did a funny dance at the airport as she saw her mum again.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

serwakessie said:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen."

FATEEMAH said:

"My baby.

"What i dont wanna belive is did she travel her sef."

Taofeek zeenat said:

"Did she enter the plane herself.

"So she was merged with someone."

sumamarie said:

"As i see her face i don dey wait to see her mama faceu both r cute."

Adunni said:

"See fine girl o she g t swags pass me sef congratulations my love."

Neemah said:

"The smile on her face and happiness all over her.

"God bless you ma."

Western said:

"This small girl with this attitude."

Ashaby said:

"Ahahn she's so mature and classy oo this kids ehn."

Woman reunites with son after 40 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman, 96, had reunited with her son after 40 years.

The clip began with the nonagenarian sitting in a chair and shedding tears before a woman loudly informs her that her son, Charles Nkansah, is in to meet her. The aged woman was later identified as Afia.

Madam Afia and his son shook hands in the video, which Legit.ng discovered on the Oda Citizen Facebook page before he sat down next to her.

When asked why she was crying, the elderly woman admitted she was ill. The condition of her son's knee, which restricts his mobility, was also revealed.

Source: Legit.ng