A Nigerian female undergraduate put off a corps member who had an interest in her in a manner that has stirred reactions on social media

She detailed her reasons in a well-constructed write-up and sent it to him on WhatsApp. urging him to find his type

She said his being a corps member and his job as a barber are part of the reasons she does not fancy a relationship between them

A Nigerian lady identified as Esther broke a corps member's heart by virtue of the messages she sent to him on WhatsApp after he indicated an interest in dating her.

Esther tried to sound polite and communicated her reasons to Oluwaseyi in a well-constructed write-up.

Esther gave him reasons why they can't date. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, DMEPhotography, Facebook/Ayubb Suleiman

Source: Getty Images

According to Esther, she saw it coming that he would ask her out. She however stated that she doesn't take corp members due to their overdependence on the allawee.

Esther added that Oluwaseyi can't take care of her because he does not have a job and is just a barber. She urged him to find his type while admitting that he is intelligent and has great future plans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said they can only be friends. The leaked WhatsApp chat shared on Facebook has got many talking.

Reactions on social media

Chizitere Progress said:

"Does it mean when a man is dating a woman,he becomes completely responsible for her? Like you can't provide for yourself?

"What do I even know."

Udokanma Kingsley said:

"I think she has some expections and those expectations she don't see them in the young man. And relationship is a thing of choice, it's obvious that the young man is not her choice."

Udemma Favour said:

"Must she say it...she can simply give him one excuse than telling him all these...it's heartbreaking I understand she's being honest, but there are better ways."

MistaBen Dankyes said:

"The problem here is that women believe they are meant to be taken care of.

"With undue disrespect, na thought and any woman thinking that, don't have sense."

Glorious Glory said:

"Omooo, you know he's intelligent, good at what he does, have plans and you can't date him??? Date ooo no be marry , see as women dey spoil market for other women ... But then I love the fact that she started what she wants straight ahead without delay."

Man breaks up with lady with fine English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken up with his woman with fine English.

In a screenshot of the message the lady shared on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

Using the word "projection", the young man also took his time to explain the word so that his message could be adequately passed.

Source: Legit.ng