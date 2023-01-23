A young man and a mentally challenged woman have gone viral after they were spotted in a funny exchange

The Nigerian lad was arranging items in his shop when the mad woman showed up and began to bother him

She refused to leave his shop and engaged him like they were acquaintances, quite to the shock of some netizens

A video of a young Nigerian man interacting with a mad woman who showed up at his shop has surfaced on social media.

The youth identified as Chiboy showed no fear as he playfully engaged the unkempt woman in a disjointed conversation while he arranged his shop.

Mad woman disturbs young man in his shop. Photo Credit: TikTok/@brownchima01

In a TikTok clip that lasted over three minutes, the mad woman refused to leave his shop despite all his attempts at getting her to do so.

She complained to him about how he would see her pass by and not call her 'mad woman.' He replied to her as if trying to defend himself.

At some point, they posed as if they were going to have a fist fight. Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened in Rivers state.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Betsy said:

"She has found the love of her life."

Mammifreshy said:

"No be small “”you wan fight”” them they ask themselves ,,,it was fun watching this."

ayukapam1 said:

"Ex boyfriend .. This na her ex boyfriend now. we are not fools. sisi sio wajinga Buana."

ivmarian06 said:

"Dis is called true love."

udeanibonaventure said:

"It's an evidence that the guy would be making sales, customers would never stop coming his shop. congrats for him."

sharonxugar said:

"The guys is the best he treated her like every other person even though he know that she's mad he even touched her..."

genevieve070 said:

"Na today I understand dis saying 'many re mad, but few re roaming'. Even d chiboy self dey mad... Cozzzz can never be me."

Lady shows love to her mad boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown love to her mad boyfriend.

The clip shared on TikTok showed the lady appearing on the scene with food for her mentally challenged boyfriend.

Not minding his filthy clothes, she sat close to him and identified with him without shame. Another clip showed her trying to play with him as she showed the mad man love.

Explaining the clips, she wrote that they swore to each other not to be separated except in death, which is why she can't leave him.

