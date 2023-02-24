A video of a Nigerian lady revealing how she looked before and after pregnancy has generated a lot of reactions

The new mother started the video with her before-pregnancy photos showing her skin colour, physique and nose size

The video then jumped to her pregnancy pictures and reels that showed the drastic change in her physical appearance

Over time, some Nigerian women have been recounting their diverse experiences during pregnancy.

While some disclosed that their skin colour changed, others said their teeth fell out, and their legs got swollen.

Pregnant woman dances with baby bump. Photo Credit: @debbyphily

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian lady, Debby Phillips, has joined the host of others in recounting their pregnancy experience.

In her case, her nose got visibly bigger, and her skin colour got darker.

A video on TikTok showed how she went from a fair, slim lady with a sizeable nose to a darker skin tone with a more prominent nose and swollen face.

Before pregnancy, all her pictures were bright, shiny and sun-kissed. The 'during pregnancy' pictures revealed a darker atmosphere with a chubby body.

One of the reels in the video showed her dancing with her big tummy. Another showed how her face was rough and swollen, and her already big nose was now bigger.

She shared the video with the caption:

"How I looked before pregnancy took over. Only God NOSE."

Social media reactions

@jamaicanmehappy commented:

"Must be having a girl."

@asemotasophia said:

"This pregnancy nose shey it's in the terms and conditions cos my nose is already big."

@anitaginika wrote:

"This is seriouser than I thought."

@tiwaladeadebiyi said:

"I will never have the courage to post my pregnancy look. Even with filter i look like sweet potato."

@barbiecash77 wrote:

"I wasn't expecting the transformation to shock me like this."

@tenns3 commented:

"Our bodies go thru a lot during pregnancy. God bless the mothers all over the world."

@soultravelszn wrote:

"Nah double it and give someone else mehn."

@prettyfavour202 said:

"Na lie joor no be you ehno."

@maximillian449 wrote:

"Are you sure it's you??"

@kataliiyah commented:

"Yep! The girl with the list nowwwww."

@beautifulnuk84 said:

"How did you get 3 shades darker?"

@abbie19966 said:

"My phone almost fell."

@nifhemie commented:

"It is well."

@lilbaddiefave wrote:

"Omo I think say she rub something 4 face o congratulations dear."

@melaninbae1 wrote:

"You really humble pregnancy."

@sirjb09 commented:

"I feel like crying for you."

@amzi010 commented:

"That means I don't have hope for this my own nose o because it is already big."

Watch the video below:

