A young Nigerian man made his girlfriend feel loved in preparation for her matriculation as he spent on her needs

The man paid for her hairdressing session and also made sure she had clothes before resuming at her new school

Nigerians who reacted to the couple's video were so amazed by their show of love as they hopedmm the relationship last long

A young Nigerian man, @oluwafemifrancis2, has made a video to show he spent heavily on his girlfriend when she got admission.

The man said he got her new clothes at a boutique and also paid for her new hair so that she could look beautiful for her matriculation.

The young man bought her nice things for the matric day. Photo source: @oluwafemifrancis2

Source: TikTok

Lady got new clothes and hair for matric

He was with her at every point as the lady got ready for her new school. On her matriculation day, they kissed and took good photos together.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Later at night, on the matriculation day, they had a lovely meal together. The man jokingly revealed that he spent a lot and finished his money on the lady.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adewunmi said:

"Me and other potatoes watching. God when....when no be say person na non-living thing."

MARVEL said:

"Abeg I need a video of you guys together whenever she sign out. Let see if you guys will still make it together till then."

19 said:

"We go help you take care of her for sch."

MUYIWA said:

"Boos thanks for all that when una finish tell your gal make she come my side I don get Pringles nah we dey chop nah you dey spend."

Emily King said:

"Best boyfriend of the year."

lucky said:

"I talk am say i excort una come this world."

folawe400 said:

"My own babe propose to me during the first semester holiday he don’t want to loose now we are happily married now in 300L with preg."

Boyfriend & girlfriend marked 5 years anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @stanxvalerie, shared a video of how he marked his five years of relationship with his girlfriend.

At the beginning of the clip, the man used designed balloons to wish the lady a happy anniversary. He added petals on his bed to enhance the ambience.

Man broke savings for girlfriend

In similar news, that a young Nigerian man, @anieprobeauty, went online to show people how much he loves his girlfriend and everybody praised him.

In a very short video, he brought out his piggybank and broke it to access all the money he has been saving in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng