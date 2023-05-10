A woman has gone viral on Twitter space after making a surprising pregnancy announcement via her account

The lady in her tweet, announced to the online world and internet strangers that she was pregnant

The shocked expectant mother made the post after finding out that she was pregnant and it was about 36/37 weeks old

A young woman with the Twitter user name @ghoulfriendish took to her account to announce that she was pregnant. She made the post in the early hours of the morning to announce that she had no idea she was pregnant until her ninth month.

She had carried a full-term pregnancy without actually knowing she was pregnant. According to her, she never experienced the signs and a pregnancy bump wasn't so visible to alert her.

Woman discovers she's 9 months pregnant Photo credit: @ghoulfriendish

Source: Twitter

She tweeted:

"This morning, I learned I’m pregnant. As of an hour ago, I learned I’m 36/37 weeks pregnant. It’s happened to a lot of people I know.

"I’m happy, I mean obviously I’m shocked too considering we weren't planning on another baby but he’s almost here and we just have to take it day by day. i’m just glad he’s healthy and I'm healthy. No symptoms, no period, and I have an IUD inserted."

Social media reactions

@Diamond St. Hova asked:

"Is the Dad excited?"

@kellythescorpio wrote:

"I'm sure that was a huge shock but congrats!"

@Svdden Rezzbian said:

"Holy sht girl that's a lot to process! hope you're doing okay, congrats tho."

@illlfae commented:

"How did u not notice? omg congrats baby!"

@lunastide commented:

"Omg Congratulations I hope you and the baby are okay and healthy!"

@4THGIRLZ commented:

"omfg? congrats mama, wishing u a safe and blessed remainder of the pregnancy."

@nohelyx19 commented:

"Congratulations! Sending positive vibes for the rest of your pregnancy and delivery!"

@opalrose555 commented:

"Oh my god hope you guys are doing okay. you're already a great mom! you're gonna be amazing again."

@pinkkfuneral commented:

"Congrats! hope you're doing okay?"

@svnnhxmarie commented:

"That's a lot to process! Congratulations & also take some time to process it all! I found out I was pregnant & also hitting my 3rd trimester at the hospital one afternoon. It's a lot to take in but such a beautiful blessing."

@_Esheza commented:

"Everybody just saying congratulations to her when she hasn't had time to process all these. Is she excited about it? Does she want it? Is she losing her mind? I mean I'd like to know what she really feels. Whew!"

See the tweet below:

Lady discovers she's pregnant after getting dumped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Micky Daniels said she found out she was pregnant months after her boyfriend dumped her.

A pained Daniels revealed that she tried to take out the baby using herbs but was unsuccessful. Daniels eventually kept the child and shared on TikTok her journey into motherhood. She started by showing off her baby bump and how she gave birth in the hospital.

"I found out I was already few months pregnant for my ex who abandoned me. I took up courage to keep the child since herbs and pills couldn't take it out," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng