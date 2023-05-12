A young Nigerian man got prisoners emotional as he showed them kindness by giving them money

Squeezing it through the metal barricade fence, the kind man ensured each person got a note from him

Many Nigerians who watched the video have showered encomiums on the kindhearted man for his gesture

Commendations have trailed an emerging video of a Nigerian man giving male prisoners some money.

According to the man identified as Don Brezy, they had to suspend their journey to put smiles on the faces of the prisoners.

He gave money to prisoners. Photo Credit: @donbrezy1

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming clip, he made available online, the kind man passed wads of notes through tiny holes in the metal barricade fence across to the prisoners on the other end.

The excited prisoners said heartfelt prayers to the man, with one of them declaring that he would be blessed more than Nigeria.

He ensured each prisoner that appeared close to the barricade got a token.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Meo arena said:

"The foundation has failed us the government has failed us u can imagine young young men."

user8621473645394 said:

"Oh God may they be free I pity them life restrictions no freedom God bless u sir."

BIQJEEZ said:

"I would have been here if not that god has been my side you can’t understand this when you haven’t been into it."

Isaiah Samuel said:

"God go bless you pass Nigeria."

Famous jackson said:

"Thank you for your good work."

appleuser56253842 said:

"May God continue to bless you abundantly amen."

jerryjerome353 said:

"Best accommodation on health is freedom, god bless you bro."

olatunji lavish said:

"Even if anybody no pray for you me I no say go will reward you with more blessings."

Nigerian man feeds inmates in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had fed inmates in a prison.

The man identified as Moses Amusa bought many food items and loaded them into a car which he drove to the prison.

Photos he posted on Facebook show when he unloaded the food items and entered the prison to interact with the inmates. He said he learned the act of giving from his father who used to also visit the prisons when he was alive.

He said he once saw some ex-prisoners who had completed their jail terms.

Source: Legit.ng