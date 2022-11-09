The Nigerian government has announced plans to ensure the massive release of inmates from various facilities across the country.

The plan by the government was contained in a letter written by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to the Nigerian Governors' Forum.

The Punch reports that in the letter, the minister sought a meeting with the governors to discuss ways to decongest the 253 custodial centres across various states of Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 8, a media aide to the minister, Sola Fasure, said that while the minister has written to the Governors Forum, he (Aregbesola) is yet to meet with them.

He added that the governors are expected to communicate with the minister or his office for a definite date for the meeting.

His words:

“He wrote to them with the request that he wants to meet with them, but he is yet to get a response. In other words, the meeting has not been held.”

Aregbesola had earlier stated that decongesting the facilities has become necessary as more than 90 per cent of the inmates were being held for contravening various state laws.

The minister said that over 70 per cent of the 75,635 inmates housed at the correctional facilities across the country at the present were awaiting trial.

According to Aregbesola, federal offenders in the system were far fewer than 10 per cent as the bulk of the people in custody were those who had run afoul of state laws.

