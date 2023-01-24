A Nigerian man decided to visit prisoners and feed them just like his father used to do when he was alive

The man named Moses Amusa said he wants to continue his father's prison evangelism and that he is passionate about giving

Moses visited the Nigerian Correctional Service, Obudu, where he presented the inmates with a lot of goodies

A kind Nigerian youth visited the Nigerian Correctional Service, Obudu in Cross River state with a lot of goodies.

The man identified as Moses Amusa bought many food items and loaded them into a car which he drove to the prison.

Moses visited the prisoners with a lot of food. Photo credit: Moses Amusa.

Photos he posted on Facebook show when he unloaded the food items and entered the prison to interact with the inmates.

Nigerian man feeds prisoners

Legit..ng contacted Moses to find out the motivation behind his nice move to put smiles on the faces of prisoners.

He said he learned the act of giving from his father who used to also visit the prisons when he was alive.

Moses told Legit.ng that he is merely continuing the ministry of his late father. He said he once saw some ex-prisoners who had completed their jail terms. He was surprised when the prisoners recognised him and said he used to visit them.

His words:

"This is what I grew up to see my father doing as a child. My late father, Mr Gowon Amusa was one of the committed members of prison ministry AGC Bekpam obudu. They always held service with them every Sunday to reach out to the them about the coming of Christ and help them with what the need.

"Two years ago decided to start with the little I have. My first time of meeting with them, we chated and I promised them that they will continue to see me. I picked up the courage to do more because in most of them, I see hope and light. I have met with them over 4 times."

