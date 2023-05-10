It was a heartwarming moment for a husband as his beloved wife finally acquired a degree in law

The excited man demonstrated his emotions at the graduation ceremony by giving his wife a surprise on stage

He joined her on stage and stoned the woman wads of cash, quite to the admiration of other graduands and guests

A lovely video has shown how a proud husband made cash rain on stage as his wife bagged a law degree.

The man, Dr Malinga, joined his wife, Zamela, on the podium and stoned her repeatedly with cash.

The excited man stoned his wife money on stage. Photo Credit: @phindy.m

Source: TikTok

The crowd burst into a loud cheer as the man stole the show with his demonstration of happiness.

The woman, who sported a graduation gown appeared stunned as her husband kept raining cash on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the tail end of the TikTok video, the man did an electrifying leg work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

maureenthusi said:

"This is beautiful.

"Her support system. The joy in that man is unexplainable."

Mrs-S said:

"This One u can See He even paid Tuition fees the way He is insanely Proud chopping onions."

Promise MuntuOmuhle said:

"Next men's conference plz discuss this.

"I need my bf to do this for me after cooking, cleaning, baking, coming back from work."

Eveleen Evi KT Getze said:

"Big respect to the man the way he showed his love, proudness but best of all showing how much he appreciates his wife is beyond this world."

Mbuyelo Baloyi said:

"Lets gather here if you watched more than 5 times congratulations babe."

PearlBhebhe said:

"I love men who are not afraid to express their feelings, happy or sad this man is filled with joy and love syabonga congratulations baby."

Female graduate dedicates her degree to late husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female graduate had dedicated her degree to her late hubby.

The Facebook page of the University of Fort Hare shared Precious Xaba’s heartwarming story, explaining how the 28-year-old woman had lost her adoring husband in her third year of studies and chose to dedicate her completion to him.

Losing a loved one, especially your soulmate with whom you had planned an entire life, is never easy. However, the inspirational woman never let that stop her from continuing with the plans she had with her late husband.

Source: Legit.ng