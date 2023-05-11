An amazing video of a little boy who prostrated to an older stranger has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the boy walked up to the stranger who just entered the house and as soon as he got closer to him went down to prostate as a way of greeting

The boy who was a Yoruba boy from Nigeria was taught it was the best way to greet elders and he demonstrated that in the TikTok video making rounds

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prostrating is a traditional form of greeting among the Yoruba people in Nigeria, which signifies respect and humility.

A heartwarming video of a little boy who showed respect to an older stranger by prostrating to him has gone viral on TikTok.

Little boy prostrates to greet stranger. Photo credit: @olori_luxurycollections

Source: TikTok

The video, which was posted by @olori_luxurycollections, has received thousands likes and comments as of time of publishing.

Well trained boy

In the video, the boy, walked up to the stranger who just entered the house and as soon as he got closer to him went down to prostrate as a way of greeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The stranger, who was visibly surprised and touched by the gesture, smiled and hugged the boy.

The video has sparked a lot of positive reactions from TikTok users, who praised the little boy for his manners and culture.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@akinademlkeoderln reacted:

"This have nothing to do with Nig this is pure Yoruba culture, other tribes hate this culture and they condemn it always. Yoruba is not only In Nig."

@Arya8585848 said:

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is grown he will not depart from it."

@hot4nlce wrote:

"Tell me your parents are Yoruba"

@AmanlAtonl commented:

"He's going to live long! proud of u omodada omo aluabi!"

@user8380606590778 also commented:

"A very respectful man in the future.for this respect shown you will reach heights you never imagine in Jesus name."

@Kokoete777:

"Beautiful cultural training. I love this. Lil man just fell on the floor like a leaf."

@nanaserwa4478:

"Teach them young and they will not depart from it, thx dad."

Amazing moment son in UK prostrated for mum after returning from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian mother in the UK known as Hameerah Giwa-Razaq on TikTok has in a video shown the moment her son prostrated for her.

In the clip, the kid and his sibling returned from school and were rushing in with the mother holding the door open.

Before the kid ran past his mother, he went down on all fours and greeted her in a way that reflected the Yoruba culture of respect.

Source: Legit.ng