An emotional video of a boy singing at her parents vow renewal has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the boy who had an amazing voice was singing with passion

The video also showed him shedding tears of joy which portrayed that he was overwhelmed with happiness

A young boy has become an internet sensation after a video of him singing at his parents’ vow renewal ceremony went viral on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by @chasingabundance, shows singing a song with passion and emotion.

Young boy sings at vow renewal.

Source: TikTok

The clip also captures him wiping away tears of joy as he performs the heartfelt song for his parents who renewed their wedding vows.

The video has received over 1 million likes on TikTok, as well as thousands of comments praising the boy’s talent and sincerity.

Many viewers said they were moved to tears by his performance and expressed their admiration for his bravery and love for his parents.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@NlcoletteLovell reacted:

"HOW is this not viral?!! His voice and Sweetest is so wonderful."

@LIsaLindsey said:

"Tears!!! What a beautiful human."

@TonyaNoelle wrote:

"S"weetiel! Oh bless him! That's so hard! What's my unborn son, hope you can see this."

@Andle commented:

"Well wow, that just made me cry."

@andreaadalrburg also commented:

"Why is it a Wednesday at 7:41pm and I'm full on crying?1? This little man is the wholeeee vibe!"

@user959599695933737:

"So I was shaking filming this when I got done I turned to the crowd sobbing and said "did y'all know he could do that?1" It was so powerful."

@user303451250936:

"I'm looking forward to seeing this video again when he auditions for Gamericanidol in a few years."

@taye578858:

"Beautiful! Keep that love in your heart always, never let the world make you lose touch with it. Your future spouse will see it in you

