A little boy has surprised netizens on social media after walking up to passengers in an aeroplane to greet

In a video, the respectful toddler exchanged pleasantries with people on the plane and his sweet action melted hearts

Reacting to the video, netizens showered praises on the toddler and appreciated his parents for training him right

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little boy has become a topic of discussion after greeting passengers who boarded an aeroplane.

In a heartwarming video making the rounds on social media, the smart toddler walked up to passengers on the plane and shook hands with them.

Little boy greets passengers Photo Credit: @vanguardngr/Instagram

Source: UGC

One particular passenger however wouldn't bring out his hand to shake the toddler, but the little boy stayed put with his little hand stretched out.

After a while of waiting, someone behind the toddler had to gently push him forward to continue greeting others who would reciprocate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Vallnyla said:

"And that is how to effectively spread viruses and bacteria. Too cute to decline tho!"

Emi_ikh stated:

"Wow! I love this."

Mannyemmi reacted:

"He is greeting his workers for work well done, end of year gratitude. Thanks for sharing."

Juliet63662 commented:

"Thank God corona Virus has passed away if not this can be dangerous."

Dennis Jonna added:

"Why did the man behind decline though? That's not fair for a little child. Kid stood there with hand stretched and no reply. Not nice at all. That part shoulda been removed from d video."

Watch the video below:

Little boy stuns people with his intelligence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizens have applauded a little boy who showed off impeccable intelligence on his first day of school.

Dressed in his uniform, the little boy answered questions correctly with a sweet smile on his face. In the viral video, the boy's parents held up carved alphabet boxes and he was able to call out the alphabets. In the viral video, the boy's parents held up carved alphabet boxes and he was able to call out the alphabets.

Netizens have expressed amazement over the intelligence of the kid while hailing him massively. @nmabeauty0 commented: "Imagine he can even identify the letters before going to school make unah try dey marry people wey sahbi something."

Source: Legit.ng