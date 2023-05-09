A video captured the thorough upgrade that was given to a Toyota Prado120 to make the exterior look like a 2020 model

The car's chairs and dashboard were taken out as panel beaters worked on the vehicle's body modification

People had mixed reactions to the car's upgrade as some wondered if the cost was not more than getting a new Prado

A video shared by @_amazonselectionsltd_ has shown the moment a man and his team worked on giving a Toyota Prado120 of 2009 a thorough facelift to a 2020 model.

The bonnet of the vehicle was totally removed and replaced with another piece. Almost all the parts that make the body were taken out as panel beaters worked on its bare structure.

Many people wanted to know the cost of the upgrade. Photo source: @_amazonselectionsltd

Toyota upgraded to 2020 model

The vehicle was also repainted. While its exterior work was ongoing, the Toyota car's seats were also out.

Some people who reacted to the video of the upgrade wondered if it was not better to buy a car instead of getting a facelift.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kim Shlong Un said:

"This should be illegal."

Luopeen said:

"So many people hating on peoples choices."

mukera mungai said:

"At this point it would be easier to buy a newer model."

Tia asked:

"Insurance situation after this?"

Henrikh said

"Have a jeep wrangler, can you uplift?"

dockyards asked:

"Please how much is the upgrade?"

Tr1 asked:

"Hey would you do a mistubishi pajero and change of engine and gear box to latest model?"

chundrasheakerr said:

"Beautiful work well done and a wonderful finish."

israelssimbwa said:

"Looks like the color didn’t match the original colour."

Thunder said:

"Safe upgrades are done all over the world."

Peter Felix asked:

"How about the interior and the dashboard? Do you do face lifting too. How does it look?"

