A hardworking young man who started his barbing venture many years ago has succeeded and progressed in his business

Sharing photos of how he started from a plank-made shop with limited resources, many people were wowed by his dedication

The man's transformation photos had him smiling in a well-decorated barbershop with modern equipment and facilities

A young man who started little as a barber has made it in life. His story shared by @tataletv showed that anything one puts one's mind to is possible.

At the beginning of his video, he could be seen posing with a signboard that says "Britain Hair Cut". The shop he had years ago was a makeshift one made with planks.

The barber started from a wooden shop to a big well-decorated space. Photo source: @tataletv

Barber succeeded

Seconds into the video, he showed a luxurious barbing salon with modern chairs and decor. There is even a dressing ring light for each seat.

The floor of his new shop was tiled. There were also relaxation couches in the salon. Many people prayed for his continued success as some said he would have a branch in Britain, as his business name shows.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 33,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Claudia Nyame said:

"Glory...your next studio shall be in Britain."

Akua Bryan said:

"Britain haircut, still leading in the city of Konongo much love."

tinamaccarthy said:

"We all use this song one day."

user1254344052120 said:

"God I will use the sound one day."

Twumwaa said:

"He was my barber during my young age. I remember the snacks given after shaving."

Ohemaaconny said:

"I always say what we need is patience n hard work."

user5973713111581 said:

"This is one of the stories that will inspire the youth that there is hope."

Kingbless Dewriter said:

"Glory to God Almighty. Though your beginning may be small but the end will be big."

