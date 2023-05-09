A beautiful young lady has become a viral sensation owing to her natural hair which is extremely long

For someone who is tall, her hair is so long that it passes her feet and would sweep the floor she walks on

A video showing the lady getting her long hair trimmed has sent social media users into a frenzy with women gushing over her

Women have expressed admiration for a young lady identified as Natasha Muthuarachchi and this is not unconnected to her long hair.

Natasha has amassed a large following on TikTok after she began showing off her extremely long hair.

Natasha Muthuarachchi's hair reaches her feet. Photo Credit: @natasham.95

In a recent video to her over 100k followers, she showed off how really long her hair is while standing on a staircase.

Natasha bent her hair backwards as a woman helped comb it before having the tail end of it trimmed.

The young lady's hair not only reaches her feet but could sweep the floor when she walks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Special BeNice said:

"Tell her to gimme that one she cut off let me use it and do closure abeg."

Anita said:

"You don't need a Vail on your wedding day."

danavoicu81 said:

"I'll need another 100 years and I'll have them like yours... can't wait."

candice morris677 said:

"What kind of product you use in your hair it's long."

djea said:

"If i trim like she did i won't have anything left so lets watch another video."

jyma said:

"Guys am not lying but that's piece is longer than my hair."

zarrahh said:

"All the hair on my head is what she just “trimmed” off."

kimmyk said:

"My hair is that little piece she’s holding at the bottom."

