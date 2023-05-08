A young woman has sparked a wave of admiration on social media after sharing photos of her thick and healthy natural hair

The woman's luscious mane has drawn attention for its impressive length, volume, and overall shine and health

The video received praise and positive reactions, with many netizens expressing their admiration for the woman's hair

A beautiful entrepreneur identified as Jess Martinez recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video of her hair in its natural state.

Photos of Jess. Credit: @jessstheblessed

Source: Instagram

Blessed with a head full of hair, the video which was posted on Instagram and has gotten 6 million views, saw Jess's face framed by the full natural mane pouring down to her shoulders.

She shared the video and accompanied it with a list of products she uses to maintain her healthy hair.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's natural hair video

lunalocs_:

"I’m not even exaggerating I have nevaaaaaaa seen so much healthy beautiful hair on a black woman, it sooooo beautiful . I ain’t giving my locs up. But if I had too you gives me hope !!!"

prettybdimples:

"Its so nice to see someone with my actual texture that has such long beautiful well taken care of hair. And girl I need TIPSSS! Cause I have no idea as to how to do my own hair in fact I wouldn’t know what to do with it if it was that long but I want it long like that!"

melanieadkins3753:

"Your hair is 100% in the top 10 of the most amazingly gorgeous I have EVER seen. Top 5! And I’ve never seen someone with sooooo much hair! So very beautiful ♥️ Hair, skin, face, all of it, beautiful."

therealveev:

"You should have been young Queen Charlotte instead."

all_small_photography:

"Do you ever just go out with it exactly like this!? I mean I think you should because it’s absolutely sensational and I feel like you’d pick up a modelling contract immediately."

thestorybender:

"You could play Lion Queen, if there ever was one."

