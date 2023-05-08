"Healthy Beautiful Hair": Reactions as Lady Flaunts Thick and Lush Natural Mane
- A young woman has sparked a wave of admiration on social media after sharing photos of her thick and healthy natural hair
- The woman's luscious mane has drawn attention for its impressive length, volume, and overall shine and health
- The video received praise and positive reactions, with many netizens expressing their admiration for the woman's hair
A beautiful entrepreneur identified as Jess Martinez recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video of her hair in its natural state.
Blessed with a head full of hair, the video which was posted on Instagram and has gotten 6 million views, saw Jess's face framed by the full natural mane pouring down to her shoulders.
She shared the video and accompanied it with a list of products she uses to maintain her healthy hair.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to lady's natural hair video
lunalocs_:
"I’m not even exaggerating I have nevaaaaaaa seen so much healthy beautiful hair on a black woman, it sooooo beautiful . I ain’t giving my locs up. But if I had too you gives me hope !!!"
prettybdimples:
"Its so nice to see someone with my actual texture that has such long beautiful well taken care of hair. And girl I need TIPSSS! Cause I have no idea as to how to do my own hair in fact I wouldn’t know what to do with it if it was that long but I want it long like that!"
melanieadkins3753:
"Your hair is 100% in the top 10 of the most amazingly gorgeous I have EVER seen. Top 5! And I’ve never seen someone with sooooo much hair! So very beautiful ♥️ Hair, skin, face, all of it, beautiful."
therealveev:
"You should have been young Queen Charlotte instead."
all_small_photography:
"Do you ever just go out with it exactly like this!? I mean I think you should because it’s absolutely sensational and I feel like you’d pick up a modelling contract immediately."
thestorybender:
"You could play Lion Queen, if there ever was one."
