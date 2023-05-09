A scared little girl made a huge scene in public after she came across two female albino kids in close proximity

The girl let out loud screams and took to her heels as she tried to avoid one of the albino's attempt at getting close to her

The albino was unmoved and quietly drew closer to the scared girl while adults joined in to help the girl overcome her fear

A video of a little girl running away from an albino has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The girl was headed somewhere with two gallons when she spotted two albinos with some adults on her pathway.

She paused and immediately began to scream out of fear, quite to the amusement of the adults. They spoke in a native language which seemed to tell one of the albinos to go closer to the girl.

The girl ran back and tried to use another adult as cover as a female albino came closer to her slowly and quietly.

The adult refused to shield her and instead forced the scared girl to have a handshake with the albino.

After a second handshake, they let the girl be. The clip has gone viral on TikTok.

Reactions on social media

Leon said:

"That child is scared for her life she doesn't understand bless her someone should comfort her."

Frowny said:

"After she touched her she realisese that all is well, they’re the same. God bless them."

DawnPussy said:

"I don’t understand why she’s still holding the gallons,,she should leave it and run very faster."

Dream said:

"Don't force her just explain that she is a person and let her slowly talk to her and then she will calm down."

Brutal said:

''She thinks they are ghosts."

ItsNiceToBeImportant said:

"Comfort the child and explain. You can hear the fear in the screams. This is not a laughing matter. They have prob caused life long damage."

rimekareid said:

"I don't know which one to feel sorry for they both having a hard time."

Black kids run away as a white lady offers them handshake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of black kids running away from a white lady.

The lady who sported an African dress saw the kids and put up a welcoming countenance as she stretched out her right hand for a handshake.

To her surprise, two of the kids took to their heels, leaving her hand hanging. Two other boys, however, received the handshake.

Some netizens commented on the kids' behaviour, saying their reaction was expected and like that of African forefathers when the whites came to the continent many years ago.

