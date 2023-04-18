An extremely beautiful lady endowed with long hair has gone viral after she posted her video on TikTok

In the video which has been viewed 4.3 million times on TikTok, the lady was sighted chilling at a beautiful beach

Multiple reactions have trailed the video from admirers who likened the beautiful lady to an angel

TikTok users are losing it over the video of a tall lady who is blessed with a lot of physical beauty.

No fewer than 4.3 million people have viewed the video of the lady, which was posted on the platform by @natasha.muthuarachchi.

The lady has been described as an angel y her admirers. Photo credit: TikTok/@natasha.muthuarachchi.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was sighted happily chilling at a beautiful and serene beach.

Extremely beautiful lady goes viral on TikTok

She is blessed with so much height, and her beautiful long hair flows down and touches her legs.

Her hair is so long that some of her fans could be forgiven if they contend that the hair is not natural.

She was catwalking along the beach and flaunting her beautiful slim figure. Many of her fans on TikTok have expressed deep admiration for her.

Someone in the comment section even likened the lady to an angel because of her amazing beauty.

Watch the video below:

@Kazoul Tgr chu said:

"I'll tell my mom I ran into an angel today."

@aboubacarnatoume7 said:

"Very beautiful and pretty."

@bangurasinneh1010 commented:

"You more than complete, more than correct, you are absolutely the best for me."

@King_jaha said:

"I'm crying over your hairs."

@mangi-lo-wia said:

"So amazingly beautiful and natural hair."

@stabilizer commented:

"Wow you are very beautiful."

@KHOKHAR NAVEED said:

"Wov. Long hair... Also long legs."

@one12345778910 reacted:

"Wow! What a beautiful and long hair girl. So envious now."

@such a babe said:

"I love your hairs."

@user8883846031939

"Naturally beautiful."

@Abaska_10 said:

"Can I say I love you?"

Source: Legit.ng