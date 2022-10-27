A beautiful Nigerian lady has proudly stormed social media to flaunt her extremely long and dark natural hair

Instagram users are falling head over heels in love with the lady's hair with a lot of them declaring that she is blessed

In a cute video that has gone viral online, the young lady used comb to straighten the hair to its full length

A pretty Nigerian lady has proudly flaunted her dark and long natural hair on social media.

In a beautiful video posted on Instagram by @yabableftonline, the lady was seen combing her hair out to its full length.

The lady's long natural hair has attracted accolades from social media users. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

While she combed out the hair, it turned out so long that many doubted that it is her natural hair and not a wig or attachments.

Long natural black hair

Her hair has caused a commotion on Instagram as the comment section buzzed with people praising hair and trying to make comparisons.

What amazed many Nigerians is how smooth the hair is and how easily she combed it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@kingkhobee said:

"See some people saying goals, when y’all hairlines and edges are already singing “I surrender all”

@calling_didi commented:

"Na her hair. All this kind people dey get hair. Everything wey dem dey chop. Na hair e dey go."

@haryor_gift said:

"Omo see hair. I don use mine do contribution for meeting."

@lisak_111 commented:

"Na the hair make her no get body so."

@phurburnie08 said:

"It's not. I think she fixed in. But it's beautiful!!!"

@its_l.a.y.o_ said:

"My own hair be like fowl yansh."

@ji_cece said:

"My sisters hair is like that when she silk presses. Mines almost too but shorter."

@ifedarams commented:

"That’s the length of mum’s natural hair actually."

@chiziterem___ said:

"Cut small for me now."

Nigerian lady cuts her natural hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who has a long hair used scissors to cut it.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady broke many hearts when she put the sharp object through the hair.

She however said she wanted to carry something new and different.

