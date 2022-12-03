A Nigerian lady has surprised netizens on social media after flaunting the transformation of her one-room house

The lady revealed that she had been squatting with friends for years until she was able to raise money for rent

In an emotional video, she expressed her gratitude to God while showing off the previous and current look of the house

A Nigerian lady identified as cute_diamond4 on TikTok has expressed her gratitude to God after renting a house.

In an emotional video, Diamond recounted how she had been squatting with friends for years because she lacked the money to rent a house.

Fortunately, she was finally able to rent a one-room house and she showed off the initial look of the house.

The end part of the video showed the transformation of the house after she designed and arranged her properties. Netizens marvelled at the aftermath.

Social media reactions

@itzmelody339 said:

"Congrats dear. Pls can you do a video of the decorations parts pls?"

@adetunji_omo_adedijo said:

"I like the fact that you appreciate the little you have."

@dehanna_ commented:

"I'm happy for you, the next big thing will you building your own house. More grace."

@perpetual561 reacted:

"Wow even tho is single room is more clean than self con."

@macsteve said:

"Congratulations ooh. That's what am also praying and hoping for."

@yakubujoy added:

"God bless u dear some talking here no even get house and don't know what it is to pay rent."

Watch the video below:

