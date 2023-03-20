A Nigerian man who turned his one-room apartment into a lovely space has shared its transformation video

The young tenant was able to achieve a cozy interior decor with black curtains and a beautiful bedspread

Nigerians who watched his video said the size of his room showed them that it could never be in Lagos state

A Nigerian man (@shiglitz) has shared a video to show how he transformed his one room after he rented it.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

The young man's apartment looks spacious. Photo source: @shiglitz

Source: TikTok

Man transforms room with cool interior design

The room's transformation seconds into the clip got many people asking him how he did it. He enhanced the interior decor with a chandelier and a black wardrobe, among other things.

The lighting of the apartment also complemented the black curtains in the room. His bed was also well-laid and looked neat.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 23,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Udom Elyon said:

"Loving the kitchen and toilet space no b those once where door go dey nack toilet sink."

God'swill George said:

"This can’t be Lagos!!! Because that kitchen space is somebody’s room in surulere."

Ifyyyyyy said:

"Am happy the toilet and bathroom is big."

ayedundan asked:

"Nice one!!! what's the price of that ceiling light and where can I get it pls."

ODOGWU Nwa said:

"Invitation card am coming for 2days."

Master Efe said:

"The curtain too much."

mariamomotunwase said:

"This space, so beautiful… can’t be lagos oo, how’s your kitchen that big."

The man replied:

"It’s not Lagos actually."

Lady covers her room's tiles with carpets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, who rented an apartment in Ibadan, made a video to show people how she went about changing her flooring.

The lady wanted wooden flooring, but since she could not afford it, she decided to go for something cheaper, a brown wood-like carpet.

While laying the carpet, she revealed in the video that she made some mistakes as it had lines which had to be followed and did not realise it on time.

Source: Legit.ng