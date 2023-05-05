A Nigerian lady has revealed how she met her white husband in 2021 and subsequently got married in 2023

In the video, she showed off their transformation from the moment they were still dating till the time they got married

According to her, they met in 2021 through a friend and the oyinbo man kept on staring at her with so much admiration

An excited Nigerian lady has gotten netizens gushing on social media after sharing her unique love story.

The happy lady identified as Epic Queen on TikTok recounted the adorable moment she met the love of her life and subsequently got married to him two years later.

Oyinbo man weds Nigerian lover Photo credit: @hoyeenscofid22

She narrated that she met him through a friend and he kept on staring at her before he later confessed to being in love with her.

In the trending video, she also revealed their transformation between their dating period and after getting married in 2023.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who congratulated her and wished her a blissful married life.

In her words:

"In 2021 I met the love of my life. The first time we met I was with a friend. He was just staring at me, he didn't talk. I was just staring at him as well, my friend then started a conversation with him.

"He then asked him if he love me this one he was staring at me even while talking to him. He said yes and in 2023 we got married."

Social media reactions

@Blackbarbie said:

"Congratulations where did you meet me him dear."

@Nchiri wrote:

"Which site you meet am abeg."

@jberry040 added:

"The wig changed."

@iamfavour4ever commented:

"Nothing is impossible."

@osinameblessing reacted:

"Client wey we dey manage, e reach ur turn u marry am."

@Kemi Alaba replied:

"E be like say na only me ever date white o."

@chummy said:

"Abi make I serious with this one way dey chat me so."

@The_realharnie wrote:

"Where Una dey meet all this OYIBO people."

@Fabmimi added:

"Ur home is bless."

@Amaya said:

"Congratulations."

@Mempress collections commented:

"The man change u wella o. See ur fine hair. Congrats."

Lady marries cute oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady, Ireti, and her 'oyinbo' lover, Jesse, has received much love on social media.

In the photos shared by Naija Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife are dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada. People said that their wedding's photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

In one of the snaps, the man struck a pose as if he were dancing as his wife is captured laughing at him. Theirs reminds one of a brave dress style a Nigerian lady pulled off for her church wedding when she sewed an Ankara gown instead of using the traditional white ball or mermaid dress.

Source: Legit.ng