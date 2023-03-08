A Nigerian lady's two years transformation has got many people asking her if she was forced into a skirt in her throwback photos

The lady's recent snaps has her looking like a young man as she rocked trousers and shirts with dreads

Showing gratitude for the blessings she has had in her life, the lady said that God has been good to her from day one

A young Nigerian lady, @stellabenz5, surprised people with her tomboy transformation in two years, and some people were confused.

The lady wore a shirt and short skirt in her throwback snap. She was also on a low cut. In another snap, she wore a blue jeans skirt.

People said she looked forced in a skirt. Photo source: @stellabenz5

When the lady's recent photos appeared, many said she looked so different. With dreadlocks, people wondered how she achieved the transformation.

Some TikTokers said the skirt she wore in her throwback video looked so forced and unnatural despite being a lady.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 63,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

slurp said:

"Dem force my girl to wear skirt."

Desire asked:

"Why u no still wear the skirt as u blow?"

It’s. Tegs said:

"You were definitely forced to wear skirt."

codm_bot_king said:

"I know I can't be the only one confused here, comrades if you don find answer abeg tell me ooh."

Obeche Chukwuemeka kizito said:

"I was waiting to see her in gown."

Hairbooms hair said:

"Why have you been wearing skirt I don't understand."

Esther wondered:

"Wetin I no understand be say you be girl or boy?"

AuduWaheedah said:

Yo girl, that’s the spirit️……find your style."

Mbathanana said:

"They say confuse them untill they mind their own business."

