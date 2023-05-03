A funny video of a beaded gourd rattler or simply shekere man who became entranced while working has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending clip, the man made some funny moves while trying to get the beaded gourd rattle to sound a certain way

At some point, he swung the instrument so fast that he had to make dance moves to catch up with the speed

A funny young man who was handling a beaded gourd rattle on a live session has caught the attention of many people.

The video showed the moment he was captivated by his work and began to excitedly increase his delivery tempo, leading to certain funny dance moves now trending on TikTok.

Man plays shekere, almost lose it out of excitement.

Source: TikTok

Extra energy

Many social media users who watched the video found the man's exuberance very funny and observed that he would need a mic just so he doesn't break down in the future.

The aforementioned video has been gaining traction and has amassed thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@LOVELYbOY3737 reacted:

"Just on top or shekere olagbara o."

@HUMANITYHOR said:

"Pressure ti wa."

@MichaelEzlashl also said:

"Kilo le to yii?"

@Toluwanljoyful commented:

"Energy yi po o00o."

@Larry also commented:

"Ajeh shekere I can play for the whole day, love his energy. dey feel his VIbes, they should olease power a mike for nim to reduce the stress."

@Olupencl:

"Eleyi ma ni strength baje 'ori obo."

@DoctorJ:

"E for Energy."

@Olamldevv:

"You try bro keep it on you are still at 100 try and make it 125 and reduce your dancing 2don't breath in and but fast make it slow try it."

@AbdulSamaduzy:

"Energy ti Poju."

@Jumexcouture

"Kilode awon eleye u sekere."

Talented drummer boy shows off amazing skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Motirolaoluwa Emmanuel is a three-year-old drummer who has received accolades over his love and passion for music.

During an exciting interview with Legit TV, the little boy opened up on how and where he learnt to become a drummer.

He said he presently drums in school and in church as well. Church members love seeing him drum because his amazing talent inspires them. According to Motirolaoluwa's father, Rotimi, his son started showing off his talent since he was a few months old.

