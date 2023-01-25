Thousands of fans on TikTok have liked a short video of a talented lady singing Duduke by Simi at her uncle's wedding

It was a moment of real entertainment when the lady picked up the microphone and started singing like a pro

TikTokers have continued to shower her with praises and admiration days after the video was posted

Positive reactions have trailed a TikTok video of a young lady singing Duduke by Simi at her uncle's wedding.

In the video, the lady named Efya confidently picked up the microphone and started singing. Her voice sounded so sweet and pleasant to the ears.

The lady sang Duduke like Simi during her uncle's wedding. Photo credit: TikTk/@efya_vybz.

The video started with the young lady walking toward a table.

Lady sings Duduke like Simi

People are saying Efya's voice sounds like that of Simi, the original singer of Duduke. The lady was dressed in a beautiful white mini dress draped with a woolly cape.

While posting the video, Efya asked that people should rate her performance on a scale of 1-10.

Her words:

"So I sang at my Uncle’s wedding today and it was nice. Rate me on instrumental from 1/10."

TikTok users have been showering her with so much praise and admiration since she dropped the video on her handle, @efya_vybz.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Luck Beauty said:

"Keep it up my girl."

@user7227723260042 reacted:

"Na uncle way pay school fees will go sing for."

@Dawbie Clamzy said:

"Uncle wey never care no go get this kind nice song from an amazing young angel with a sweet voice. Well done uncle."

@user1074976819901 reacted:

"I'm in love with your voice."

@Magdalene said:

"Go gal your voice is heavenly."

@Bulletproof said:

"It's like the original voice of the song."

