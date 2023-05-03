A Nigerian couple have gone viral on social media on social media after showing off their love for each other

In the cute video shared on TikTok, the duo were seen staring deeply into each other's eyes in a lovey-dovey manner

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok praised the duo for publicly displaying affection

A video of an elderly Nigerian couple showcasing their love has melted hearts on social media

In an adorable video shared on TikTok app by @aeenshar0, the duo stared deeply into each other's eyes and shared a kiss.

Elderly couple display affection Photo credit: @aeenshar0

Source: TikTok

While still in the romantic mood, the man held his woman's face gently and spoke to her as she nodded in agreement.

The video has caused a frenzy online as netizens gushed over the couple's love for each other.

Social media reactions

@temmycandy01 said:

"If na (old)oyinbo Dey show themselves love like this una go dey shout awwwnn up and down."

@mumzykimberly asked:

"Who go cast my mother in law and father inlaw bayiii."

@dwnniz said:

"No dey expose them na."

@barbiemorlak01 said:

"As I open my mouth in shock naso my pikin kiss me too can’t stop laughing."

@ekfzzzzt said:

"People are saying it’s wrong? Is it handshakes your parents used to conceive you? Not romance?"

@dekookboss stated:

"Oga allow that woman sell her market in peace na must u bring ur romance life come road?"

@blessingchinaza0 added:

"Having respect is not only by bowing down to poeple. There is respect for things like this too."

@olatemi5 added:

"If na oyinbo they display public affection una go dey sound like ambulance, Abeg Leave my ex mama oo."

@levelz9577 reacted:

"African oldies displaying PDA, then the Africa is not africaning again oo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man shows love to his oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, has made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him. The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life. Many people in his comment section were all about his luck in getting an oyinbo woman as a lover, as some suggested his financial future is secure with such a relationship.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 14,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng