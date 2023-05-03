A beautiful pregnant woman has gone viral on social media after flaunting herself on social media

In an adorable video shared via TikTok app, the happy expectant mother showed off her baby bump

Netizens have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts with many applauding the woman over her beauty

A Nigerian lady has stunned netizens online after revealing how pregnancy made her glow.

In a sweet video shared via TikTok account @9jabosschick, the happy woman rocked a green gown and her baby bump protruded beautifully.

Pregnant lady slays in green gown Photo credit: @9jabosschick

Source: TikTok

The video showed her walking majestically in heels with her artificial hair well laid on her head.

Netizens who came across the clip on TikTok marvelled at her beauty despite being pregnant and seemingly in her third trimester.

Social media reactions

@asuqwoprecious said:

"This what am talking about but my WhatsApp people if them get belle dem nor de post again."

@sugarpresh06 stated:

"This is what I call to be pregnant not I carry belle."

@coachvivian1 said:

"Once a slay queen, always a slay queen."

@pulchritudemagret reacted:

"See beautiful preggy. God during my time make my nose no big pass my yansh oo."

@vickyralpheal noted:

"Have never seen such a pretty prego."

@isabellagreen118 noted:

"This has to be me when am pregnant fr, if not ehn make I no talk.'

@abimbola1236 said:

"Pregnancy com Dey hungry person bt nt nw abeg."

@tifesfashioncrib5 added:

"No be me body go just Dey scratch me. Heat go wan finish me na too faint be the next thing."

@aderayo205 added:

"There’s different between babe I’m pregnant and brother Kini I don get belle."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman dances with huge baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that over time, some Nigerian women have been recounting their diverse experiences during pregnancy. While some disclosed that their skin colour changed, others said their teeth fell out, and their legs got swollen.

A Nigerian lady, Debby Phillips, has joined the host of others in recounting their pregnancy experience. In her case, her nose got visibly bigger, and her skin colour got darker. A video on TikTok showed how she went from a fair, slim lady with a sizeable nose to a darker skin tone with a more prominent nose and swollen face.

Before pregnancy, all her pictures were bright, shiny and sun-kissed. The 'during pregnancy' pictures revealed a darker atmosphere with a chubby body. One of the reels in the video showed her dancing with her big tummy. Another showed how her face was rough and swollen, and her already big nose was now bigger.

Source: Legit.ng