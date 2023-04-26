A funny video of two children dancing to a song has melted hearts and gained a lot of reactions online

Without minding the camera, the two kids, whose ages are unknown, danced to express themselves

Many people who watched the viral video said the children were hilarious and adorable, and future great dancers

Two kids have become the latest sensations on the internet after their funny dance steps went viral on Tiktok.

A TikTok account with the name @licialikhumbe shared the two children's dancing moment.

Two kids thrill Tiktokers with their funny dancing steps.Photo source:Tiktok/ @licialikhumbe

Source: TikTok

The video of the two children's funny dance steps has many people talking, reacting and sharing it multiple times online.

Two kids thrill Tiktokers with their funny dance steps

As could be seen from the video clip, the two kids danced funnily to a South African genre of music, the ampiano.

One of them raises his hands simultaneously, continuously blinking his eyes. The other sticks his tongue out as they danced.

The kids' moves have attracted a lot of viewers on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

@ kella said:

"See way I dae here dae shake head ."

@lastborn said:

"Latest dance challenge."

@EGO OYIBO reacted saying:

"Mood now."

@Bantonmovic also said:

"That boy is already at the top of mount Kilimanjaro."

@susanmarks156 said:

"Oh my God Adorable the best one."

@ bolluak said:

"Born smart….so cute."

@ mayoh said:

"Desi is killing it."

@Abel said:

"You made my day."

@ favoured also said:

"Amazing."

@rhichbhae:

"Lol Eeii this kidshow do they know the moves I really love ❤️them I can’t stop watching laughing st the same time."

@tonniavidash2:

"I can't stop watching and smiling at the same time." ☺️

Source: Legit.ng