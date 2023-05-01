A Nigerian man based in Europe has lamented bitterly over his living condition after two years of relocation

In a sad video shared via TikTok app, he cried that nobody has cared to check up on him since he travelled to Europe

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sympathizing with him over his condition

A Nigerian man who relocated to Europe two years ago has shared an emotional video on TikTok app.

In the trending video shared by @mr.easytv, he lamented about being unable to find good accommodation and a source of livelihood for two years.

Nigerian man living in trenches in Europe

Source: TikTok

He assured himself that he would make it and warned people who never cared to check up on him in his present condition to also avoid him when he eventually succeeds.

In his words:

"See am now see where I dey stay now. You dey see am now. See my hair see my beards. I never barb am. When I make am now them go say brother you forget me. See where I dey. Na Europe o. This is not Africa.

"When I make am now, una go say guy you forget me. As I dey here now, e get who remember me? You wey dey look me, you remember me? I'm suffering, sleeping inside this kind house, I no complain, I no call anybody say send me money. But if I dey enjoy una go call for me to send money. I go make am. Just give me one year. If I make am, make nobody call me."

Social media reactions

@wisdomkingson2 said:

"Don't give up brother I went through the same thing in Greece from 2019 to 2021 until I got my papers, but with prayer and faith."

@king17761 stated:

"l feel ur pain bro, it's well but it's crystal clear that u're still on ur way to Europe. u haven't got there yet. l was once in ur shoe. Good luck."

@meritgold147 said:

"I no still sure say you go make am. Why you dey do video on top bed."

@krisemekaihuomah noted:

"Brothers if God can do it for me he will surely do it for you guys just don't give up, I didn't give up today God has done it for me is well."

@efepatcience added:

"Not call me oh I believe in your spirit really I don't know you but I know God always know you and will always stand by you."

Watch the video below:

