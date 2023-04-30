A video of a security man who was spoilt by his employer on his birthday has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the security man got several gifts and he was short of words as he received them bit by bit

At the end of the video, he was given an IPhone 11 shortly after receiving shawarma and coke on his birthday

A video has captured the rare moment an employer made his security man happy by giving him so many things.

The man who was celebrating his birthday received gifts ranging from a bottle of coke to Iphone 11.

Security man gets gift from employer on birthday. Photo credit: goldenface208 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

He was happy to get iPhone 11

He was given the choice to choose between two things by picking one piece of paper among the two.

In the first clip, he opted for coke and he was given. In the second option, he picked shawarma and the employer went to the shop to get it for him. Finally, the employer asked the security man to pick between IPhone 11 and IPhone 13, he picked the former and got it.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed joy after seeing the appreciation from the employer to his employee.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Imfrost75 reacted:

"Awwwwi like his smile send him 150ghc l! Happy belated birthday! I will follow you now please follow back so he can get his money."

@KelvinBrowny said:

"Truth be told that guy doesn't need an iPhone 11 instead give him money to also have something in his bank account."

@YagasYagas commented:

"This phone, I'm sure you will take it back. He doesn't look happy."

@Boluwatife wrote:

"If Una no later Collect am back after Scene God will Bless you guys. Abundantly in Jesus name."

@Goldenface:

"I thought you can't take back gift so why."

@stltched_byAfua:

"Gateman no dey like good things for him."

Weeks after he gave her his salary, Nigerian lady surprises security Man with dollars, iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian lady has surprised her security man with an iPhone 11 and $200 (over N92,000) for being kind to her.

According to the lady, in December 2022, a mechanic fixed her car, but she couldn't pay because her bank app was not functioning properly.

She said the mechanic insisted that she pay him immediately despite the challenges with her bank app, which made her reach out to the security man who willingly offered her N30,000, which is his salary.

Source: Legit.ng