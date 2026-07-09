Morocco have confirmed Ismael Saibari will miss the World Cup quarter-final against France through injury

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi says the PSV star is not fit but hopes he will return if Morocco progress

France head into the tie on a six-match winning streak, while Morocco are unbeaten in 34 games

Morocco have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France after influential forward Ismael Saibari was ruled out with injury.

The Atlas Lions will face Didier Deschamps' side at Boston Stadium on Thursday without one of their most dangerous attacking players after the 25-year-old failed to recover in time from the injury he sustained in the previous round.

Ismael Saibari of Morocco injured during the World Cup match against Canada. Photo by Rico Brouwer

Source: Getty Images

Saibari picked up the knock during Morocco's impressive 3-0 victory over Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4.

The new Bayern Munich attacker went down in the 21st minute clutching the back of his thigh before Morocco's medical team rushed onto the pitch to assess him. After receiving treatment, it became clear he could not continue, forcing coach Mohamed Ouahbi to replace him with Soufiane Rahimi.

Ouahbi provides update on Saibari

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster encounter with France, Ouahbi confirmed the forward would not be available for selection.

"He's not ready today, too early… I hope he can be available for the next game."

The Morocco boss expressed optimism that Saibari could return later in the tournament if the Atlas Lions overcome France and book a place in the semi-finals.

His absence, however, leaves Morocco without one of their key attacking threats as they prepare for one of their biggest tests of the competition.

Saibari has been one of Morocco's standout performers at the tournament, scoring three goals, including two that opened the scoring in matches. His direct running and creativity have played an important role in the North Africans' impressive campaign.

Morocco seek another famous result

Morocco arrive in the quarter-finals after a convincing victory over Canada, inspired by a brilliant brace from Azzedine Ounahi.

The Atlas Lions have become one of the tournament's surprise packages and enter the contest unbeaten in their last 34 matches across all competitions.

According to the BBC, their recent form has also been impressive, with three wins and three draws in their last six outings. During that stretch, Morocco have scored 11 goals while conceding only five.

Despite Saibari's absence, Ouahbi will hope players such as Ounahi and Rahimi can shoulder the attacking responsibility against a formidable French defence.

CAF motivates Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football sent a message of support for Morocco as they gear up to face France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the Atlas Lions standing as the sole African representative in the tournament, their coach's unwavering ambition to secure the title adds a compelling layer to this historic clash.

Source: Legit.ng