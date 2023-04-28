A woman who was part of the bridesmaid and won the flower after it was thrown has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the woman was asked if she would want to be paired with a man and he said yes

A man was also selected from the groom's men and they found that they liked each other

A video has shown the moment a lady won the flower at a wedding ceremony and was asked if she would want to be paired.

The lady said yes and indicated that she did not have a husband and shortly a man was taken from the groom's men to pair with her.

They both like each other

When the woman was asked if she liked the man, she hinted that she did and the crowd gave a resounding shout.

When the man was asked if he liked the woman, he made a request before he responded.

He asked the lady to turn around just so he could access her figure. Thereafter, he admitted that he liked what he saw.

As of publishing this report, the video has gathered 90,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@alabokrystals reacted:

"Guyyyy this was so so fun to watch."

@martinswurld.101 also reacted:

"This is amazing and lovely to watch."

@cici _christie said:

"I'm happy for them oo... Na to dey go wedding remain."

@bolu_wa__duro wrote:

"That guy expression shows he doesn't like her. He's reluctant, you know when you see wetin you like, no body go force you to go for it. Before the talk sef you would have jump. even if they exchange number they'd block each other last or turn to status viewers. Make no video oppress me. Match making is not good.. I pray the girl find love jare."

@creamy.dency commented:

"What if they end up getting married to eachother."

@the_real_tobe_official also wrote:

"Real life match makings. I love it, make I start this jobe. See as I dey smile like Mumu."

