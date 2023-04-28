A Nigerian lady who travelled abroad was shocked to see that 'fufu' was selling at a costly price over there

The lady shared a video of the cartons of packaged fufu while revealing that it costs about N920 each

Reacting to the video, netizens who came across the video shared their thoughts about the business

A Nigerian lady was left in awe after hearing the price of a wrap of fufu (pounded yam or cassava) abroad.

According to her, she travelled to London and decided to price fufu, only to hear that it costs N920 each.

Wraps of fufu selling for N920 each in London Photo credit: Iphiee_Pat

Source: TikTok

She shared a video of the cartons of well-packaged fufu via her TikTok account @iphiee_pat and expressed her shock about the situation.

Reacting to the video, some netizens praised the businessman who got the idea of selling fufu abroad.

Social media reactions

@senni76 said:

"The business man get vision. This is what I pray for daily to get a thinking mindset for making money."

@oxcygin noted:

"What do you expect? you should also consider the cost of transportation for the seller."

@farmersanctus commented:

"If you keep pressing calculator like this, comparing pound to naira before you eat or purchase a thing, you will definitely not ve anything to do d UK."

@larapresh advised:

"Enter plane go buy from Nigeria."

@n.apeter8 asked:

"How did these get to london or is cassava planted in the ice."

@risikot101 said:

"10 of this in Nigeria choi but I totally understand sha."

Watch the video below:

