A Nigerian man has shared a photo of the dress code a restaurant put out for all their customers

In the photos shared via Twitter, several kinds of outfits were condemned and prohibited by the management

Reacting to the video, some netizens expressed their shock at the content of the notice which was posted on a door

Mixed reactions have trailed the unusual dress code of a popular high class restaurant in Nigeria.

Twitter user, UnclePamilerin, shared a photo on the platform showing the complete dress code set by the management.

Restaurant's dress code causes stir

Source: Twitter

In the photo shared, it was obvious that some kinds of outfits were prohibited from being worn by customers who visit the restaurant.

Flipflops, crop tops, baseball caps, ripped clothes and some other similar wear were strictly prohibited.

Reacting to the photo, some netizens who claimed to be familiar with the restaurant claimed that it is for classy people.

However, others maintained that the restaurant management has no right to choose what a customer should wear since the services are paid for.

Social media reactions

Janet Goke asked:

"Na cult or restaurant cause na mainly cult dey get strict dress code."

Kiki said:

"Leeemao You people should eat your own food."

Okikiola wrote:

"Dem for just put jamb cut-off mark too cuz e be like we go need sit for exam bfr getn admitted."

Chioma noted:

"Well, they know their target market. There’s absolutely no problem with regulating a few things."

Elon church added:

"After all the wahala to dress decent, I'd now find out that "The management cannot accept responsibility for belongings left on this premise" when dem no dey mad."

Full list of dress code banned by UNICAL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has implemented a dress code policy that prohibits certain styles of clothing for students while on campus, as part of their efforts to curb incidents of indecent dressing among students and staff.

Prof. Patrick Egaga, Director of Compact With All Nigerian (SERVICOM) in the University, expressed concern over the increase and proliferation of indecent, provocative, and unofficial dressing, primarily among students and some female staff, as reported by PM News.

The university announced that listed dress styles will no longer be allowed on the campus starting from Tuesday, May 2. Any students wearing such dresses will be denied access "into any of the university facilities or be appropriately sanctioned."

