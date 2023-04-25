A photo of a restaurant's list of banned clothing has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

Twitter influencer, Pamilerin, posted the photo stating the dress code of the restaurant which include no flip-flops, short skirts or overly ripped clothes

Many internet users who saw the photo have expressed mixed reactions with some in support of the dress code

Social media users have been buzzing with reactions after a photo stating a restaurant's dress code went viral.

Photos of the dress code and a model. Credit: @UnclePamilerin (Twitter), Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Twitter influencer, Pamilerin, tweeted a photo of the dress code which included a list of all the items of clothing not allowed in the restaurant.

Some of the items listed include baseball caps, hoodes, low-cut shirts, short skirts and overly ripped clothes.

See post below:

Social media users react to restaurant's dress code

The post generated mixed reactions among internet users. While some found it ridiculous, others expressed support stating the restaurant reserved the right to make such rules.

Check out some comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

"You see it as them telling you not to come, they are actually indirectly telling their target audience that only a certain type of people will be at the restaurant… brilliant marketing if you ask me."

chioma_verraaa:

"You people should release weekly hairstyles too."

chic_avenueofficial:

"This is good,… they have a target audience …the rich rich…that wear silent ,supreme luxury."

ladyque_1:

"Their restaurant, their rules. If you can’t abide, go elsewhere."

colourmethoughtful:

"Some overly godly people need to know that some businesses are not for them . Restaurants business and hotel is one that opens do to all. If you can't look away, then find another business that works with your belief."

meet_tiniyata:

"Who wears flip flops to a restaurant? They are just setting up a standard, else that hotel/restaurant will mostly be filled with touts which of course will scare quality customers away."

ugomajestic:

"Fully supported. Some people think outside dining should be exactly the same as home dining. Be wearing handkerchief to sit in the same place with a couple in a male suit/kaftan and female gown."

tolustephen:

"There is really nothing wrong with this. They are setting their standards. Some 5 star restaurants abroad have dress codes too.. respect their place and fellow diners."

leemart_gold:

"Lol this seem ridiculous. But I sort of understand where they’re coming from especially an exquisite restaurant where lot of high profile people frequent. Due to security reasons & all sort of fear , you don’t want people entering your restaurant looking like cr!m!nals & sh!t."

tinywale:

"Dem never ready for business then !!! Just Dey play."

bucketofslaps:

"I feel people stress themselves needlessly, why argue with the rules of an establishment you won’t even visit? It’s literally their business! Abi you wan tie wrapper and singlet go club make dem no bounce you?"

