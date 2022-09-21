A beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream as she has successfully completed work on her restaurant

She stormed TikTok with a nice video of how it all started from the foundation level to completion of the restaurant

Amazingly, the restaurant is fabricated but it turns out to be very stunning and it has attracted the attention of TikTokers

TikTok users are congratulating a Nigerian lady who just completed work on her restaurant.

The lady identified as udycanada2 stormed the platform with an inspiring video which captured when the work began to when it finished.

The lady's concept has been hailed as very creative. Photo credit: TikTok/@udycanada2.

Source: UGC

In the video, men were seen digging the foundation where the container will be fabricated.

It the gradually progressed to the fabrication level and then to flooring and roofing.

When it was finished, she could not wait to show it off to the world. TikTokers are impressed with the concept.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

Her friends and followers on the video-sharing platform stormed the comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages. See a few of them below:

@amehali1 said:

"This is beautiful and creative. I love the concept. God bless the works of your hands."

@Velonline_store commented:

"God bless your efforts."

Source: Legit.ng