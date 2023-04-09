Global site navigation

Full List of Dress Styles Banned by University of Calabar (UNICAL) Emerges
Education

Full List of Dress Styles Banned by University of Calabar (UNICAL) Emerges

by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • The University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross River state has banned certain styles of dresses on campus
  • The ban was announced by the SERVICOM Directorate of UNICAL in response to the growing incidents of provocative and unofficial dressing among students and some female staff
  • The university announced that some listed dress styles will no longer be allowed on the campus starting from Tuesday, May 2

Calabar, Cross River state - The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has implemented a dress code policy that prohibits certain styles of clothing for students while on campus, as part of their efforts to curb incidents of indecent dressing among students and staff.

Prof. Patrick Egaga, Director of Compact With All Nigerian (SERVICOM) in the University, expressed concern over the increase and proliferation of indecent, provocative, and unofficial dressing, primarily among students and some female staff, as reported by PM News.
List of dresses banned on University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus

  1. Short skirts or gowns
  2. Above-the-knee, open-backs, crop tops, braless tops and gowns
  3. Spaghetti finger
  4. Sleeveless tops
  5. Handless gowns
  6. Bikinis
  7. See-through, transparent, apparel and revealing contours
  8. Bum shorts revealing laps
  9. Split-skirts
  10. Body hugs
  11. V-necks exposing private part
  12. Tubes, strip-less
  13. Rag jeans
  14. Shorts above the knee
  15. Sleeveless shirts
  16. Singlets
  17. Lingeries
  18. Sagged trousers and others.

Enforcement to start from May 2

The university announced that listed dress styles will no longer be allowed on the campus starting from Tuesday, May 2.

Any students wearing such dresses will be denied access "into any of the university facilities or be appropriately sanctioned."

“All of these will no longer be tolerated on campus with effect from Tuesday May 2, 2023," Prof Egaga said.
“A combined security and administrative task force will be constituted to monitor compliance,” he said.

UNICAL female students enjoined to emulate Vice Chancellor's dressing culture

Prof Egaga said that female students and staff are enjoined to imitate the dressing culture of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and her Deputies, TheCable also reported.

He also called on the male students and staff to model the dressing pattern of the university’s Council Chairman, Retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai, and the Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe.

Pandemonium rocks UNIBEN as gunmen kill final year student in hostel

In another report, a University of Benin final-year student was killed in his hostel on Monday, April 3.

The deceased, popularly known as 'Mayor', was shot dead at Hall 3 boys' hostel when some suspected cultists invaded the hostel at about 9 PM on Monday.

It was further gathered that the incident transpired inside his room when the gunmen invaded the hostel.

