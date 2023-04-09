The University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross River state has banned certain styles of dresses on campus

The ban was announced by the SERVICOM Directorate of UNICAL in response to the growing incidents of provocative and unofficial dressing among students and some female staff

The university announced that some listed dress styles will no longer be allowed on the campus starting from Tuesday, May 2

Calabar, Cross River state - The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has implemented a dress code policy that prohibits certain styles of clothing for students while on campus, as part of their efforts to curb incidents of indecent dressing among students and staff.

Prof. Patrick Egaga, Director of Compact With All Nigerian (SERVICOM) in the University, expressed concern over the increase and proliferation of indecent, provocative, and unofficial dressing, primarily among students and some female staff, as reported by PM News.

List of dresses banned on University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus

Short skirts or gowns Above-the-knee, open-backs, crop tops, braless tops and gowns Spaghetti finger Sleeveless tops Handless gowns Bikinis See-through, transparent, apparel and revealing contours Bum shorts revealing laps Split-skirts Body hugs V-necks exposing private part Tubes, strip-less Rag jeans Shorts above the knee Sleeveless shirts Singlets Lingeries Sagged trousers and others.

Enforcement to start from May 2

The university announced that listed dress styles will no longer be allowed on the campus starting from Tuesday, May 2.

Any students wearing such dresses will be denied access "into any of the university facilities or be appropriately sanctioned."

“All of these will no longer be tolerated on campus with effect from Tuesday May 2, 2023," Prof Egaga said.

“A combined security and administrative task force will be constituted to monitor compliance,” he said.

UNICAL female students enjoined to emulate Vice Chancellor's dressing culture

Prof Egaga said that female students and staff are enjoined to imitate the dressing culture of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and her Deputies, TheCable also reported.

He also called on the male students and staff to model the dressing pattern of the university’s Council Chairman, Retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai, and the Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe.

