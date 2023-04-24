At the wedding of their colleague, some Nigerian soldiers put up a military showcase that caused a stir

The soldiers, who dressed gallantly in their uniforms, numbered over nine, did push-ups repeatedly before the groom and bride

Social media users shared their thoughts on the lovely clip that has gone viral, with some commending the gesture

A video of soldiers doing push-ups for their colleague at his wedding has sent social media into a frenzy.

The military men did the push-ups in a single file while facing the groom and bride on the stage.

Soldiers honour their colleague. Photo Credit: @showealthmilitarytv

Source: TikTok

Two other military personnel did push-ups for the couple on the stage, quite to the amazement of the guests.

Their colleague, who got married, did not wear a suit like at a traditional white wedding but sported a different military outfit while his bride rocked a white dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mixed reactions have trailed the TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Hearty said:

"Na money we need no be push up."

Pumpkin said:

"Pls u people should come and do push up for me."

Ademi Ola said:

"Make i just see that beautiful wife, my is soon."

livvvv said:

"Why you go get sidechick in the first place."

Kayla said:

"Make wife come later say I wanna break up."

Becky Jewelry Store said:

"They did that same push up for my mom,but now where is my dad?dead,he was shot."

@Oyedunni44 said:

''Naa una still go arrange babe give my husband."

Groomsmen in army uniform dance with bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that groomsmen in army uniforms had danced with the bride at her wedding.

In a short but interesting clip posted on November 13, the bride and groom danced in the middle while the men in military uniform surrounded them.

The soldiers danced around the bride and groom with military precision, producing a good rhythm that excited many people. While it is not confirmed if the men in military uniform were real soldiers, those in the video's comment section believed they were. It was also unknown if either the man or his wife belonged to any arm of the military.

Source: Legit.ng